Lobo Little League thanks APD for patrolling baseball fields

Price added that he's noticed a change with how APD operates.

"In the past, we had a bunch of officers that never got out of their car. Or you didn't feel like you didn't necessarily know them unless you interacted with them in a negative way," Price said.

He said he appreciates the community policing.

"My kids know that there are officers that they can actually know by name that come out here caring for them," Price added.

To express his thanks, the Lobo Little League gave APD officers gift cards and thank you letters.