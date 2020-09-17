Lobo Little League thanks APD for patrolling baseball fields

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: September 17, 2020 05:21 PM
Created: September 17, 2020 04:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Lobo Little League is thanking the Albuquerque Police Department for protective their fields, which were, at one time, trashed by vandals and the homeless.
"All of a sudden some APD officers just kind of adopted us," said Josh Price, president of the Lobo Little League.
Police are not just enforcing trespassing, they've also made arrests.
"My wife and I showed up here a couple weeks ago, and we found a few officers arresting someone literally as he was about to do his drugs," Price said.
Price added that he's noticed a change with how APD operates.
"In the past, we had a bunch of officers that never got out of their car. Or you didn't feel like you didn't necessarily know them unless you interacted with them in a negative way," Price said.
He said he appreciates the community policing.
"My kids know that there are officers that they can actually know by name that come out here caring for them," Price added.
To express his thanks, the Lobo Little League gave APD officers gift cards and thank you letters.
