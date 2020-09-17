Lobo Little League thanks APD for patrolling baseball fields | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Lobo Little League thanks APD for patrolling baseball fields

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: September 17, 2020 05:21 PM
Created: September 17, 2020 04:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Lobo Little League is thanking the Albuquerque Police Department for protective their fields, which were, at one time, trashed by vandals and the homeless.

"All of a sudden some APD officers just kind of adopted us," said Josh Price, president of the Lobo Little League.

Advertisement

Police are not just enforcing trespassing, they've also made arrests. 

"My wife and I showed up here a couple weeks ago, and we found a few officers arresting someone literally as he was about to do his drugs," Price said.

Price added that he's noticed a change with how APD operates.

"In the past, we had a bunch of officers that never got out of their car. Or you didn't feel like you didn't necessarily know them unless you interacted with them in a negative way," Price said.

He said he appreciates the community policing.

"My kids know that there are officers that they can actually know by name that come out here caring for them," Price added.

To express his thanks, the Lobo Little League gave APD officers gift cards and thank you letters.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham eases restrictions on youth sports, camping, pumpkin patches
Gov. Lujan Grisham eases restrictions on youth sports, camping, pumpkin patches
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 159 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 159 additional COVID-19 cases
Bill Richardson faces fresh calls for investigation into alleged pay-to-play schemes
Bill Richardson faces fresh calls for investigation into alleged pay-to-play schemes
New Mexico's utility regulation committee ousts chairwoman
New Mexico's utility regulation committee ousts chairwoman
Human trafficking continues to be a major concern in New Mexico
Human trafficking continues to be a major concern in New Mexico
Advertisement


Movie theaters in New Mexico to remain closed under new public health order
Movie theaters in New Mexico to remain closed under new public health order
Gov. Lujan Grisham eases restrictions on youth sports, camping, pumpkin patches
Gov. Lujan Grisham eases restrictions on youth sports, camping, pumpkin patches
Governor 'cautiously optimistic' about resumption of college basketball in New Mexico
Governor 'cautiously optimistic' about resumption of college basketball in New Mexico
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 159 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 159 additional COVID-19 cases
Lobo Little League thanks APD for patrolling baseball fields
Lobo Little League thanks APD for patrolling baseball fields