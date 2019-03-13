Lobo men to take on Wyoming in midday game
Marian Camacho
March 13, 2019 11:24 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The University of New Mexico men's basketball team is set to take on the Wyoming Cowboys in their opening match of the Mountain West Conference Tournament.
Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m. at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, N.V.
UNM is currently 13-17 overall and 7-11 in conference play. Coincidentally the team is coming off of an 81-88 loss to the Cowboys in Laramie over the weekend.
Wyoming has just four conference wins.
The winner of today's game will face second-seeded Utah State in the second round of the tournament.
