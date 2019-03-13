Lobo men to take on Wyoming in midday game | KOB 4
Advertisement

Lobo men to take on Wyoming in midday game

Lobo men to take on Wyoming in midday game

Marian Camacho
March 13, 2019 11:24 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The University of New Mexico men's basketball team is set to take on the Wyoming Cowboys in their opening match of the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Advertisement

Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m. at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, N.V.

UNM is currently 13-17 overall and 7-11 in conference play. Coincidentally the team is coming off of an 81-88 loss to the Cowboys in Laramie over the weekend.

Wyoming has just four conference wins.

The winner of today's game will face second-seeded Utah State in the second round of the tournament.

Today's game will play on the Mountain West Network. Click here to view live stats. 

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: March 13, 2019 11:24 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Wind pushes train off track sending 26 railcars into the ground below
Wind pushes train off track sending 26 railcars into the ground below
Mother told son would be taken off life support due to being an organ donor
Mother told son would be taken off life support due to being an organ donor
Tornadoes, severe weather leave behind damage in SE New Mexico
Tornado in Hagerman
Former Catholic priest accused of raping girl arrested in northern NM
Former Catholic priest accused of raping girl arrested in northern NM
Wintry weather strikes parts of New Mexico, Colorado
Wintry weather strikes parts of New Mexico, Colorado
Advertisement




1 person rescued from avalanche near Taos
Stock image of mountains near Taos
Wind pushes train off track sending 26 railcars into the ground below
Wind pushes train off track sending 26 railcars into the ground below
Wintry weather strikes parts of New Mexico, Colorado
Wintry weather strikes parts of New Mexico, Colorado
Tornadoes, severe weather leave behind damage in SE New Mexico
Tornado in Hagerman
New Mexico may join popular vote compact
New Mexico may join popular vote compact