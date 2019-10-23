Lobo quarterback suspended, accused of exposing himself on campus | KOB 4
Lobo quarterback suspended, accused of exposing himself on campus

Lobo quarterback suspended, accused of exposing himself on campus

Christina Rodriguez
October 23, 2019 03:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A woman has accused UNM quarterback Sheriron Jones of exposing himself to her on campus.

The woman told police that Jones drove past her several times while she was in the Cornell Parking Structure. A criminal complaint states that the woman asked the driver, "are you good?" and he replied, “no, can you give me 10 seconds."

The woman said she approached the vehicle and noticed the man masturbating.

She reported the incident to UNM Police. She told them that she recognized Jones from social medial posts. 

Police said the license plate, which was seen on surveillance video, matched the vehicle belonging to Jones.

UNM Head Football Coach Bob Davie announced Tuesday that Jones was suspended indefinitely. However, he did not specify a reason for the suspension.

Davie said Tevaka Tuioti will start in the UNM game against Hawaii.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: October 23, 2019 03:00 PM
Created: October 23, 2019 12:07 PM

