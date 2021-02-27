Lobos fans excited about chance to watch sports

It was the first time this season the baseball team got to play at home. It was also the first time the University of New Mexico hosted an event with spectators since March 2020.

"When we heard that they were going to play in Amarillo, we were going to try and go there but it would be too hard so we decided to come here for this game,” said Anna Radigan, another fan.

Until recently, the governor’s public health orders prevented games with spectators from taking place in the state.

Those restrictions were one of many steps taken by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

However, Lujan Grisham relaxed those restrictions for counties that meet certain requirements. In Bernalillo County, outdoor venues like baseball stadiums can have up to 25 percent fan capacity.

UNM officials said they hit their limit by selling out of their 625 tickets.

Jared Mang, a former UNM baseball player, said he came to watch his brother play.

“I'm happy to get to watch a live sporting event,” he said.

“It's been over a year now I think so it's just awesome to get out here and watch,” Mang added.

"It's awesome — it’s nice to feel some normalcy,” said Annette Meier.

Francis Heise shared that same sentiment.

"I have to say Eddie Nuñez has done a great job and yes everyone is wearing their mask, we're socially distanced, and it's been just a great afternoon for Lobo athletics,” he said.

The Lobos defeated Air Force in both games.

Their next home game is Sunday at 12 p.m.