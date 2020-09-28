Lobos plan COVID-safe events for Homecoming 2020 | KOB 4
Lobos plan COVID-safe events for Homecoming 2020

Casey Torres
Updated: September 28, 2020 08:52 AM
Created: September 28, 2020 08:15 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico is having its homecoming this week until Saturday.

Organizers decided it should not be canceled, but modified to be COVID-safe instead.

“It’s just that time of year where you feel like you belong to something bigger than yourself, to something important and meaningful. And it’s also a lot of fun,” said Katie Williams, the associate director for Alumni Relations at UNM.

Williams is a Lobo graduate who is part of the team organizing homecoming. She said it’s a tradition they wanted to honor, so they took up the challenge of making it safe during the pandemic.

There will be a few virtual events, fundraisers and a socially-distanced tailgate. Lobos are asked to tailgate at their homes while wearing their Lobo gear to watch the 2004 victory game against Texas Tech at 1:30 p.m.

To check out all the events, click here.


