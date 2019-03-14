Lobos to face Utah State in quarterfinal matchup
Marian Camacho
March 14, 2019 06:42 AM
LAS VEGAS, N.M. - It looks like Lobo Insider Lee Faria and his crew will have to stay in Las Vegas, Nevada for at least one more day. That's after the University of New Mexico men's basketball team pulled off a win last night in their first-round matchup against Wyoming.
The Lobos came back from a 16 point deficit to secure the victory yesterday afternoon at UNLV's Thomas and Mack Center.
Tonight the team will take on the second-seeded Utah State Aggies. The Aggies received a bye in the first round.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
On to the next one! @UNMLoboMBB #SurviveAndAdvance #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/o8zQwd3Pa1— New Mexico Lobos (@UNMLOBOS) March 14, 2019
Come on and slam, and welcome to the jam!#MWMBB #MWMadness #GoLobos— Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 13, 2019
??: @tafoya_justin / @ClarksonCreativ pic.twitter.com/uEdLNTxlyh
