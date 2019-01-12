Lobos to take on Colorado State
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The University of New Mexico men's basketball team is preparing to take on Colorado State Saturday afternoon in Fort Collins.
Tip off is set for 2 p.m.
The Lobos are currently 2-1 in conference play with the Rams going in to today's game 0-2 in the Mountain West.
Today's game will be the first time Lobo Head Coach Paul Weir will face off with new CSU head coach Niko Medved.
