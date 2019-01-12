Lobos to take on Colorado State | KOB 4
Lobos to take on Colorado State

Marian Camacho
January 12, 2019 08:43 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The University of New Mexico men's basketball team is preparing to take on Colorado State Saturday afternoon in Fort Collins.

Tip off is set for 2 p.m.

The Lobos are currently 2-1 in conference play with the Rams going in to today's game 0-2 in the Mountain West.

Today's game will be the first time Lobo Head Coach Paul Weir will face off with new CSU head coach Niko Medved.

Watch the full video above for details on the match-up.

Marian Camacho


January 12, 2019 08:43 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Man accused of beating girlfriend to death remains in jail
Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
Father accused in death of 1-year-old daughter released from custody
Woman taken to hospital after RVs catch fire
Albuquerque attorney investigated for child pornography
As govt. shutdown continues, hundreds apply for unemployment benefits in NM
Government shutdown threatens food banks
Trump tweets into the void as shutdown sets record
Lobos to take on Colorado State
Woman taken to hospital after RVs catch fire
