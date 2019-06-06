Lobos to take on former coaches Alford, Neil in The Pit
Joshua Panas
June 06, 2019 01:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Mountain West released its 2019-2020 conference schedule on Thursday.
One of the most anticipated gamed will take place on Feb. 19 at the Pit.
Former UNM head coaches Steve Alford and Craig Neal will bring the Nevada Wolf Pack to Albuquerque to take on the Lobos.
The teams will play several weeks before the matchup in the Duke City. On Jan. 25, the Wolf Pack will host the Lobos in Reno
More UNM conference games:
Dec. 4
Boise State at New Mexico
Dec. 7
New Mexico at Wyoming
Jan. 1
New Mexico at San José State
Jan. 8
Fresno State at New Mexico
Jan. 11
Air Force at New Mexico
Jan. 15
New Mexico at Colorado State
Jan. 18
New Mexico at UNLV
Jan. 22
San José State at New Mexico
Jan. 25
New Mexico at Nevada
Jan. 29
San Diego State at New Mexico
Feb. 1
New Mexico at Fresno State
Feb. 8
Wyoming at New Mexico
Feb. 12
New Mexico at San Diego State
Feb. 15
UNLV at New Mexico
Feb. 19
Nevada at New Mexico
Feb. 22
New Mexico at Boise State
Feb. 26
New Mexico at Air Force
Feb. 29
Utah State at New Mexico
