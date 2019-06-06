Lobos to take on former coaches Alford, Neil in The Pit | KOB 4
Lobos to take on former coaches Alford, Neil in The Pit

Joshua Panas
June 06, 2019 01:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Mountain West released its 2019-2020 conference schedule on Thursday.

One of the most anticipated gamed will take place on Feb. 19 at the Pit. 

Former UNM head coaches Steve Alford and Craig Neal will bring the Nevada Wolf Pack to Albuquerque to take on the Lobos.

The teams will play several weeks before the matchup in the Duke City. On Jan. 25, the Wolf Pack will host the Lobos in Reno

More UNM conference games:

Dec. 4
Boise State at New Mexico 

Dec. 7
New Mexico at Wyoming

Jan. 1
New Mexico at San José State

Jan. 8
Fresno State at New Mexico

Jan. 11
Air Force at New Mexico

Jan. 15
New Mexico at Colorado State

Jan. 18
New Mexico at UNLV

Jan. 22
San José State at New Mexico

Jan. 25
New Mexico at Nevada

Jan. 29
San Diego State at New Mexico

Feb. 1
New Mexico at Fresno State

Feb. 8
Wyoming at New Mexico

Feb. 12
New Mexico at San Diego State

Feb. 15
UNLV at New Mexico

Feb. 19
Nevada at New Mexico

Feb. 22
New Mexico at Boise State

Feb. 26
New Mexico at Air Force

Feb. 29
Utah State at New Mexico

Credits

Joshua Panas


Created: June 06, 2019 01:29 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

