Lobos to take on UNLV in late-night matchup | KOB 4
Lobos to take on UNLV in late-night matchup

Marian Camacho
January 08, 2019 07:19 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team is looking to chalk up another win tonight in a late-night game at The Pit.

The Lobos moved to 2-0 in conference play Saturday following a huge upset win over top-10 ranked Nevada.

Tonight the Lobos look to improve to 3-0 in Mountain West Conference pay as they host UNLV.

The Running Rebels are also 2-0 in conference play.

UNM is 3-0 over UNLV in the last three contests between the two teams and the team hopes to keep that streak alive.

Lobo Insider Lee Faria breaks down the matchup. Watch the full video for more.

Click here to purchase tickets for tonight’s game.

