LoboTHON breaks records, raises over $100,000 for UNM Children's Hospital

They say it was emotional because an entire year of hard work is going towards helping UNM Children's Hospital.

"It goes to equipment. It goes to supplies. It goes to special programs like our child life playroom," said Alex Rich of the Children's Miracle Network. "Some of the money the LoboTHON raised went to art therapy, music therapy, some of it went to buy board games and then some of it went to buy life-saving equipment that's helping our children heal at the UNM Children's Hospital."

For the LoboTHON annual dance marathon on Saturday, people could do more than just dance, but the only thing they couldn't do was sit down.

"This was to show respect for the kiddos that were treated at UNM Children's Hospital. If they have to fight, then the least we could do is stand for them to honor them," Maurer said.

It took 70 committee members and hundreds of volunteers and dancers to reach their biggest number yet.