Local acting studio experiences business boom

"I moved here, thirteen years ago after quitting construction because it sucked,” he said.

He has since landed roles in popular television shows like “Breaking Bad”. After he found himself on the big screen, he set out to teach others.

Virginia Gonzales takes acting lessons at Sol Acting Studios. When she heard that Netflix and NBC Universal were coming to Albuquerque she saw an opportunity.

"I'd be stupid not to take advantage of classes like this,” Gonzales said.

Ranney said he knows of 80 filming projects going on in the state and 15 more that are on the way. Ranney said landing a role in one of those projects may be closer than ever before.

"Can any Joe Blow do this? I am a Joe Blow. I was a construction guy—I ran construction projects,” Ranney said. “We're not the greatest looking guys in the world but we are acting on film and TV and they need that.”

