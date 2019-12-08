Local acting studio experiences business boom

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A local acting school is experiencing a business boom due to the growing film industry.
Chris Ranney is the co-owner of Sol Acting Studios. He said in the past two years his company had doubled the amount of actors and added almost four times the number of classes because of the growing demand. More than 700 students have signed up to take classes next year.
"This is what it was like before LA started. Before Hollywood became Hollywood—this is where we're at right now in Albuquerque and I truly believe that. We are on the brink of something huge,” Ranney said.
Ranney said he quit his job and moved to Albuquerque to become an actor.
"I moved here, thirteen years ago after quitting construction because it sucked,” he said.
He has since landed roles in popular television shows like “Breaking Bad”. After he found himself on the big screen, he set out to teach others.
Virginia Gonzales takes acting lessons at Sol Acting Studios. When she heard that Netflix and NBC Universal were coming to Albuquerque she saw an opportunity.
"I'd be stupid not to take advantage of classes like this,” Gonzales said.
Ranney said he knows of 80 filming projects going on in the state and 15 more that are on the way. Ranney said landing a role in one of those projects may be closer than ever before.
"Can any Joe Blow do this? I am a Joe Blow. I was a construction guy—I ran construction projects,” Ranney said. “We're not the greatest looking guys in the world but we are acting on film and TV and they need that.”
