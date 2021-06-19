Local activists say Juneteenth is a step in the right direction

Juneteenth was declared a state holiday in New Mexico back in 2006. Now, it's a federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed legislation this week. But why more than 150 years later?

"2020 was a year of racial reckoning for us," McGill said. "Certainly Geroge Floyd's murder was the catalyst for a lot of the things that are happening, but what we always want to keep in the forefront of our thinking is that all the issues we are talking about predated George Floyd — they predated COVID-19 and the pandemic."

Education, police reform and economic equality are also on the forefront for civil rights activists.

"We can't afford to go to sleep, however, because the envious are still at the gate," said Jim Harvey, the executive director of the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice.