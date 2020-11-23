Local actor reacts to news of Netflix expansion

"In fact, just recently shot a Netflix film, so I'm pretty excited about, you know, the opportunities that are here in Albuquerque,” he said.

Hargrove said his actor friends in other states are taking notice of Netflix’s growing presence in the Duke City.

"I have a friend from New Mexico who's currently in Atlanta. She sent me a thing from Deadline and said, hey, Netflix is investing all this money in Albuquerque. Maybe another good reason to come back to Albuquerque,” he said.

On Monday, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, alongside Gov. Lujan Grisham and Mayor Tim Keller, announced a 300-acre expansion to the existing studios. Hargrove said the announcement signals that more opportunities are coming.

"I do kind of think that there's going to, maybe, be an influx of actors and other professionals. You know, when I work on some of these jobs, oftentimes the crew is, not entirely, but a lot of people are in from LA,” Hargrove said.

Hargrove said he’s optimistic the sequel to 2020 will be better for the film industry.

"So, hopefully, 2021 will be thumbs up for actors and for artists and for everybody, really,” he said.