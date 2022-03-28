Local addiction recovery center reaches out ahead of recreational marijuana sales

Velasco said their center focuses on peer support. It's a drop-in center, no appointment needed.

“Our foot traffic is starting to pick up now that it’s starting to get warm,” said Johnny Armijo with the Albuquerque Center for Hope and Recovery.

A trend they hope continues, with April 1st around the corner. That's when recreational sales become legal in New Mexico. Velasco said for some of their clients, marijuana served as a gateway of sorts.

“There’s been some worry, having it so readily available,” said Velasco. “There's been some concern in making sure they have the services and they have people they can call in an event they may feel triggered or you know have that second guess.”

He said now is the time to raise even more awareness for those who need it. Letting people know support is here. Doors to the center are open.

At the same time, Armijo said they know there are some positives that will come out of this too.

“A lot of these individuals will use marijuana to combat anxiety, depression, I really believe that it will do some good for our community as well. Not only thinking about the negatives but I’m thinking about the positives also,” said Armijo.

The drop-in center is open Monday through Friday. No appointment needed.