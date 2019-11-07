Local Air Force veteran gifted a car

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Air Force veteran received a new set of wheels Thursday.
Daniel Bucataru was recognized by “Keys to Progress,” an organization that gives cars to veterans.
"I was originally homeless and I had a job that didn't really pay that much,” Bucataru said.
Bucataru signed up for the Air Force after high school. He was trained as a plumber. Eventually, his services in the military were no longer required--- and his training was not recognized in civilian life.
Now, Bucataru has a job, and it working on getting his commercial driver’s license.
The Nissan, which was provided by Progressive Insurance and Car Crafters, was originally a stolen vehicle.
It went through Progressive's claims process, and a bunch of community partners pitched in to make the donation possible.
