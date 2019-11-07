Local Air Force veteran gifted a car | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Local Air Force veteran gifted a car

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: November 07, 2019 05:30 PM
Created: November 07, 2019 04:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Air Force veteran received a new set of wheels Thursday.

Daniel Bucataru was recognized by “Keys to Progress,” an organization that gives cars to veterans.

Advertisement

"I was originally homeless and I had a job that didn't really pay that much,” Bucataru said.

Bucataru signed up for the Air Force after high school. He was trained as a plumber. Eventually, his services in the military were no longer required--- and his training was not recognized in civilian life.

Now, Bucataru  has a job, and it working on getting his commercial driver’s license.

The Nissan, which was provided by Progressive Insurance and Car Crafters, was originally a stolen vehicle.

It went through Progressive's claims process, and a bunch of community partners pitched in to make the donation possible.
 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police search for endangered missing man
Albuquerque police search for endangered missing man
Legal expert not surprised Fabian Gonzales is allowed out of jail
Legal expert not surprised Fabian Gonzales is allowed out of jail
Suspect in Victoria Martens case could be released from jail
Suspect in Victoria Martens case could be released from jail
Fired APD officer pleads no contest to battery charge
Fired APD officer pleads no contest to battery charge
New flashing yellow arrow signal installed in NW Albuquerque
New flashing yellow arrow signal installed in NW Albuquerque
Advertisement


Espanola teacher accused of sending child porn over Facebook Messenger
Espanola teacher accused of sending child porn over Facebook Messenger
Vehicles littered with bullet holes in NW Albuquerque
Vehicles littered with bullet holes in NW Albuquerque
Law that permitted judge to allow Fabian Gonzales out of jail could undergo changes
Law that permitted judge to allow Fabian Gonzales out of jail could undergo changes
Fired APD officer pleads no contest to battery charge
Fired APD officer pleads no contest to battery charge
Ben E. Keith breaks ground on new facility on Albuquerque's West Side
Ben E. Keith breaks ground on new facility on Albuquerque's West Side