Local animals rescue travels country to rehome Chihuahuas
Grace Reader
October 21, 2019 12:05 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A local animal rescue group hit the road to find homes for 15 Chihuahuas.
Enchantment Chihuahua Rescue rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes Chihuahuas around the country.
“These dogs have had a really terrible life before we rescued them and we made a commitment to the dogs and we're going to make sure they're in a safe environment and a loving home,” said Margaret Wiltse, director of Enchantment Chihuahua Rescue.
Wiltse said there are not enough people adopting dogs in Albuquerque so the rescue group travels to places like Illinois, Tennessee and even Maine. Eight dogs have been rehomed so far.
“It's the most joyful feeling that you'll ever to have to see this little dog that was so mistreated find their forever home and bond with the people that adopted them,” Wiltse said.
The cost of the road trip was around $2,500. All of that money comes from donations.
To donate to Enchantment Chihuahua Rescue, click here.
Credits
Grace Reader
Updated: October 21, 2019 12:05 AM
Created: October 20, 2019 10:55 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved