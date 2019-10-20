Local animals rescue travels country to rehome Chihuahuas

Wiltse said there are not enough people adopting dogs in Albuquerque so the rescue group travels to places like Illinois, Tennessee and even Maine. Eight dogs have been rehomed so far.

“It's the most joyful feeling that you'll ever to have to see this little dog that was so mistreated find their forever home and bond with the people that adopted them,” Wiltse said.

The cost of the road trip was around $2,500. All of that money comes from donations.

To donate to Enchantment Chihuahua Rescue, click here.