Local bakery works overtime to make Valentine's Day treats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's a sweet time of year for Q's Cakes and Sweets Boutique. The award-winning bakery on Central is owned by Queneesha Meyers.

"This is the week where you look forward to it, but you also dread it a little bit," Meyers said. "It gives you nightmares because it's crazy, no matter how much you prepare for it – you're never really ready."