Local bakery works overtime to make Valentine's Day treats

Casey Torres
Updated: February 13, 2020 11:56 AM
February 13, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's a sweet time of year for Q's Cakes and Sweets Boutique. The award-winning bakery on Central is owned by Queneesha Meyers. 

"This is the week where you look forward to it, but you also dread it a little bit," Meyers said. "It gives you nightmares because it's crazy, no matter how much you prepare for it – you're never really ready." 

Meyers is working overtime getting cupcake bouquets, chocolate-covered Oreo's, molded chocolate designs and sugar cookies ready for customers. 

"I stopped counting after about 50 orders," she said. "I'm just gonna bring a pillow and a blanket and just sleep here overnight and that's it."

The sweet treats are a big part of Valentine's Day.

"They say the way to a person's heart is through their stomach," Meyers said. 

