Local bars, restaurants prepare for the Super Bowl

“We've actually had quite a few orders, probably about a dozen going out today. We do have like 75lbs going out. So that's a big one. Yeah, that's a party,” Berger said.

Berger said Quarters’ ribs are an easy go-to Super Bowl food.

“People love finger foods, something that you can take to the couch— ribs, chicken wings, coleslaw, potato salad. It's just tradition, ya know?”

Other bars that will be open Sunday are expecting a full house.

“Tomorrow I'm expecting a really full crowd. We were really busy for the 49ers games lately—probably going to be packed in here,” said Monica Adams, a bartender at Uptown Sports Bar.

Uptown Sports Bar will be having a TV giveaway and cheap beer specials Sunday.

“Just getting stuff ready, prepping for all the food tomorrow, making sure we're stocked for all of our glasses, silverware,” Adams said.

Adams said they will be fully staffed for the expected crowd.

“Always by halftime it's full no matter what because I think people just want to be out in public and drinking and having fun with people,” she said.