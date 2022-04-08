Local breweries offer 'Ukrainian Imperial Stout' to benefit refugees

When she saw the images coming out of Ukraine, she said it was terrifying.

"That's why we brewed an imperial stout, which isn't your normal fundraiser beer, perhaps," she said. "When people think about imperial stouts, they think of the Russian imperial stout. So we thought it would be kind of fun to take that moniker away from Russia and call it a Ukrainian imperial stout. That also symbolizes the strength of the Ukrainian people."

100% of the proceeds will go to organizations helping millions of Ukrainian refugees. ReSource Brewing Co. and other breweries in the New Mexico Brewers Guild will be putting that drink on tap this weekend.

Where to buy a Ukrainian Imperial Stout to benefit refugees: