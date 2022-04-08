Local breweries offer 'Ukrainian Imperial Stout' to benefit refugees

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque businesses have felt moved to help those in Ukraine. A few local breweries are hoping people might want to pick up a pint for a good cause this weekend.
"For me, that hit really close to home, and we sat down and tried to figure out what we could do," said Stephanie Wright, the owner of ReSource Brewing Co.
She spent a couple of years with the Peace Corps in Moldova, a neighbor of Ukraine and another country formerly a part of the Soviet Union.
"I really grew to love the region and the people," she said. "Some of the kindest, most generous people I've met in my life."
When she saw the images coming out of Ukraine, she said it was terrifying.
"That's why we brewed an imperial stout, which isn't your normal fundraiser beer, perhaps," she said. "When people think about imperial stouts, they think of the Russian imperial stout. So we thought it would be kind of fun to take that moniker away from Russia and call it a Ukrainian imperial stout. That also symbolizes the strength of the Ukrainian people."
100% of the proceeds will go to organizations helping millions of Ukrainian refugees. ReSource Brewing Co. and other breweries in the New Mexico Brewers Guild will be putting that drink on tap this weekend.
Where to buy a Ukrainian Imperial Stout to benefit refugees:
