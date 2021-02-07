Local brewery stays busy on Super Bowl Sunday

“You know we've had a rush of people coming in to fill up their growlers, pick up some beer for the game, pick up some wings and some food,” he said.

Other sports bars like Spectators and Howie’s told KOB 4 they were closing down early for the day, and that it wasn't worth it to stay open.

However, Rio Bravo said they were going to stay open despite this unusual Super Bowl Sunday.

“Pick your beer, pick your food and pick your team. We're just glad to be here,” Baker said.