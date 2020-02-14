Local business delivers anti-Valentine's Day balloons

Their balloons make the perfect surprise for someone who may have deflated your heart.

"It's kind of a sneaky way of telling somebody something because they don't actually have to deliver it, we deliver it for them," Warnack said. "So we just tell them who it's from and it's kind of a back stab without having to actually be there. Not be the person to give it to them."

The balloons have messages like "you blew it," "what's love got to do with it?" and the not-so-cynical "I've got nothing better to do."

So if you happen to receive an anti-Valentine balloon arrangement...

"I'm just delivering the message, don't shoot the messenger," Warnack said.

The arrangements cost anywhere from $20 up to $250. They also have pro-Valentine's Day designs as well.

To learn more about Urban Balloons by Dawn, click here.