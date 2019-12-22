Local business offers educational medical cannabis tours

Evans is licensed through the Public Regulations Commission to operate tours out of the bus, but a check with the State Health Department reveals LuvBud Tours is not at all affiliated with the state’s legal medical cannabis program.

“We are 100% supportive of the medical cannabis program here in the state, so it's primarily for medical card holders. People want education. There are so many people on the cusp of benefiting from this medical program, so we want to provide that information as well,” he said.

Evans said tours take medical cannabis cardholders to local dispensaries, sometimes stopping at iconic restaurants or notable sites about Albuquerque. Evans said the tours are not weed lounges on wheels.

Reporter: On the tour are people smoking or consuming their medical cannabis?

Evans: Absolutely not. Absolutely not. There is no smoking on the bus. Even if it goes recreational, we will not allow medicating on the bus.

Evans said LuvBud Tours is all about having fun while learning about the benefits of medical cannabis.

“We play music, we do karaoke, we ask trivia questions, we give information and then ask questions to see if people are retaining that information,” he said. “We give away free prizes—t-shirts, hats, cigarette lighters, that sort of thing.”

The 4 Investigates team scheduled a tour with LuvBud to see for ourselves what it was all about, but the tour was later canceled after Evans said dispensaries were uncomfortable with our cameras.

Other cannabis advocates have taken an issue with the business idea.

Jason Barker is a patient advocate with Safe Access New Mexico. He said medical cannabis should be treated like a medicine—with some reverence.

“We have people offering this entertainment aspect for medical cannabis and it’s not medical. You wouldn't see a bunch of diabetics on a diabetic bus—they aren't getting on a bus with their insulin and going to the Holiday of Lights,” Barker said. “It's not a medical application of what they are trying to do, it's purely entertainment.”

Despite Barker’s concerns, the Department of Health does not believe LuvBud tours violates any New Mexico law.