Local business owner finds success despite rough start in life

Last month, McMullan and his fiance, Bonnie Quan, became the new owners of Eric's Tree Care. It was a move that McMullan didn't think was possible at first.

“My life was crazy before. From the time I was 15 until I was an adolescent, 20 years old, I was on a pretty bad path. Heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine," he said.

McMullan said he went to prison and struggled to change his life. He later suffered a skull injury in an accident at work and once he recovered, he decided that was enough and he had to change his life.

That's when non-profit lender, Accion, gave McMullan a second chance with a loan to buy the tree care company.

"We really want people to know that we are going to put our faith in them, and we want them to be able to believe in themselves. It's amazing how strong just a little belief in another person will go," said the CEO and President of Accion, Anne Haines.

Haines said people with any type of background need to have the drive to start a business and show initiative to be considered for a loan.

McMullan and Quan currently employ three other people. They don't plan on expanding anytime soon, but McMullan says he'll try to help anyone turn their life around.

"I want to look in the direction of people who have a past similar to mine, cause if I can give a helping hand, it'd be great," he said.

Eric's Tree Care website is currently being updated.