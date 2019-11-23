Local business owner responds to city's violent crime, offers self defense classes

“Different people have asked us to expand our safety training beyond broker training and that we've been doing for years to now offer to the community,” he added.

Sanchez offers classes to keep people safe by teaching them to be more situationally aware and know what resources are available in case something happens.

“That's basically staying out of the ring of crime and we explain that with the analogy of a boxing ring. If you don't want to get beat up—don't get in the ring,” he said.

The classes also teach self-defense and active shooter training.

“At the end of the day, safety is basically common sense and what we do is remind, refresh and re teach those same principles and then modify as criminal threats develop and become more sophisticated,” Sanchez said.

Class attendee Rosemarie Zyburo said she hopes to leave the course with the tools to protect herself and her family.

“I think everyone does come into some type of criminal activity that's done to them in their lifetime and it’s important to know how to react,” she said.