Local business owner responds to city's violent crime, offers self defense classes

Joy Wang
November 23, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Robbie Sanchez has been fixing up high risk properties for 27 years.
“We're a risk management company helping the homeowners or the banks that own these properties, keep them safe,” Sanchez said.
He said over the years he has started to see some changes and has had to evolve his business for his own safety.
“Over the last 15 years those threats became very physical. Because of that we had to develop our own platform of safety for our company,” he said.
“Different people have asked us to expand our safety training beyond broker training and that we've been doing for years to now offer to the community,” he added.
Sanchez offers classes to keep people safe by teaching them to be more situationally aware and know what resources are available in case something happens.
“That's basically staying out of the ring of crime and we explain that with the analogy of a boxing ring. If you don't want to get beat up—don't get in the ring,” he said.
The classes also teach self-defense and active shooter training.
“At the end of the day, safety is basically common sense and what we do is remind, refresh and re teach those same principles and then modify as criminal threats develop and become more sophisticated,” Sanchez said.
Class attendee Rosemarie Zyburo said she hopes to leave the course with the tools to protect herself and her family.
“I think everyone does come into some type of criminal activity that's done to them in their lifetime and it’s important to know how to react,” she said.
