Local business owners are struggling after company truck stolen

"She got out and started screaming, this was her grandmother's house," Lacour said. "So he left the truck here, went over there to see what was going on, grabbed his phone to take some pictures because you never know what's going to happen."

He took a photo, but when he did, he left his keys in their green Dodge Dakota. It took just a few seconds for someone to sneak around the house and drive off with the truck.

Now the couple is left borrowing cars and tools to try to keep their business afloat. They hope someone will spot their truck and warn others.