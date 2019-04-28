Local business owners are struggling after company truck stolen | KOB 4
Local business owners are struggling after company truck stolen

Ryan Laughlin
April 28, 2019 11:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Christa Lacour and her husband own Renewed Vision – a company that cleans up and secures vacant abandoned houses. She said they were working on a house in northeast Albuquerque when someone drove off with their truck loaded with all their tools.

It happened on the corner of Dakota and Constitution, across the street from Mark Twain Elementary School. Lacour said the house was not secure, and it appeared someone had been squatting there.

While her husband was working to secure the home – a car pulled up and a woman got out. 

"She got out and started screaming, this was her grandmother's house," Lacour said. "So he left the truck here, went over there to see what was going on, grabbed his phone to take some pictures because you never know what's going to happen."

He took a photo, but when he did, he left his keys in their green Dodge Dakota. It took just a few seconds for someone to sneak around the house and drive off with the truck.

Now the couple is left borrowing cars and tools to try to keep their business afloat. They hope someone will spot their truck and warn others. 

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: April 28, 2019 11:03 PM
Created: April 28, 2019 10:01 PM

