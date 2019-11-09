Local business partners with nonprofit to donate multi-use sports court

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico donated a new multi-purpose sport court to South Valley Academy Saturday.
The new court is replacing an existing court that was in bad shape.
"When we had our own court nobody played on it so now that we have a multi-purpose court it's like it's a pretty big deal," said South Valley Academy student Samantha Roybal.
Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered with the nonprofit Kaboom and around 60 employees volunteered to help install it.
"What we really want to do is promote play. We know that play helps children and families develop emotionally, mentally and physically,” said Laurie Volkin with Blue Cross Blue Shield.
The school’s principal and director said the court will be a great addition to the school and the community.
"It's a really unique way to celebrate community and bring people together for something that's almost instant that we can benefit from right away,” Julie Radoslovich said.
