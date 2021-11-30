Local businesses donate for Giving Tuesday

After this week, Macy’s will continue to donate $1 for letters sent through the rest of December.

"I think it's not only important from a philanthropic standpoint, but I think it teaches empathy and for people to understand that a lot of folks are going through different circumstances in life and they can really make a difference," Lister said.

Dutch Bros. Coffee also gave back to the community this Tuesday.

"The way that we're kind of kicking it off is by partnering with the Best Buddies here in New Mexico, just to create more like volunteer opportunities for our crew and be able to give back to the good things that best buddies does,” said Randi McCloskey, the Regional Operator for Albuquerque’s two Dutch Bros. locations.

Best Buddies creates opportunities for one-on-one friendships, leadership development, and helps people with and without intellectual disabilities, find jobs.

In order for Dutch Bros. customers to help, "all they have to do is come get a coffee,” McCloskey said. “They just come get their normal coffee that they would get anywhere else, and $1 from every single drink that's purchased today is donated to Best Buddies."

The web is another easy way to give back this Tuesday. Free Bikes 4 Kidz is accepting virtual donations right now, to help them make repairs on used bikes.

"We can then put into the parts and tires, tubes, grips, saddles, all the stuff we need to put and fix these bikes so that they're functional again," Dominique Revelle said.

Revelle added that just $25 is enough to get one bike rolling. Last year, Free Bikes 4 Kidz gave 1,104 bikes to kids in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Taos, Farmington and Gallup.

"Having an extra $1,000, $2,000, whatever, makes a huge difference for us, for our operating budget, for the whole year to be able to pay for parts, to be able to hire people, to help us run the warehouses, to all kinds of different things," Revelle said.

The University of New Mexico is also participating in Giving Tuesday. Last year, it raised nearly $530,000 through its partnership with United Way of Central New Mexico.

"They have their Mission Graduate Initiative, where they're trying to reach a certain number of New Mexicans who have degrees and certificates, they have Mission Families where they support families and children with many different needs that they might have," said Abra Altman with the UNM Office of the President. United Way donations have also been used to support local emergency funds during the pandemic.

The UNM Foundation is another organization connected to the university. It raises money for student resources like academic programs, the Lobo Food Pantry and athletic scholarships. It has raised more than $38,000 dollars so far, and donors can choose where they want their funds to go.

These are only a few of many opportunities to give this holiday season.