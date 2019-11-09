Local businesses ready for ART buses

Keller told reporters the construction “created a damaged spine along our city for a long time that some businesses never recovered from.”

The $133 million project started under former Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry. It was projected to be completed two years ago but after Mayor Keller took office, he announced there were problems with the electric buses.

City officials were forced to replace the electric buses with clean diesel ones. They will start taking passengers at the end of the month.

The ART buses will take over for the red and green Rapid Ride routes.

"I think it will absolutely help a bit. I don't know if it's going to help much but it's a step in the right direction," Losack said.

Ansloan agreed.

"And I'm hoping. My fingers are crossed that it's successful and works out and that it's everything they dreamed it would be so fingers crossed,” he said.

The new buses will be free from Nov. 30 until the end of the year.