Local cannabis company describes challenges of starting from scratch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Local cannabis entrepreneurs are going through New Mexico's permit process and hoping to compete with the corporate cannabis players that are already established in the state.

In the East Mountains, the Goold family has big ambitions for the new industry. They started Mama and the Girls, a budding dispensary. They are putting the final touches on their applications to the Cannabis Control Division, but have found there is a lot of risks for them.