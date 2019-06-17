Local casting company expects to hire over 10,000 people this summer

“We're lucky that we get to be here and we're that brick and mortar, that local payroll background company, that’s here to do that, so we're thrilled about it,” said Yvonne Ortiz, the CFO of Elevate Entertainment Payroll Services.

Elevate Entertainment Payroll Services prints hundreds of checks every day for dozens of films and TV shows shooting locally and even out-of-state.

Since they opened up in 2017, she’s seen her business grow.

“It also helps the restaurants and the hotels even dry cleaners, everyone makes money by the film companies coming here,” said Ortiz. “They rent all kinds of equipment so overall it brings the overall economy up and helps everyone here.”

Shayne Hartigan, a local casting director for Sande Alessi Casting, said the same thing.

“I can say that right now between the four shows that are currently starting up we'll be hiring over 10,000 people between now until August or September,” said Hartigan.

He's looking for New Mexicans to fill those background spots. Hartigan said they post all those openings through Facebook announcements.

“You've got an actor that goes to a coffee shop, my job is to fill the coffee shop and hire the barista and the waiters who are in the room with the one actor,” said Hartigan.

With the recent announcements, there could be even more coffee shops to fill.

“A lot of people are going to want a slice of the pie,” he said. “There’s going to want to be a piece of the action.”

They believe it’s only a matter of time before even more studios express interest in coming here.

When they do, they'll be ready to welcome them.