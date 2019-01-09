Local chef to be featured on the Food Network's 'Guy's Grocery Games'

Her hole-in-the-wall restaurant is a hidden gem in the heart of Albuquerque. The cartoon character cutout in front of the Wells Fargo building is the only indication there's more than banking inside.

“We wanted to be the niche but also I want to be the mom and pop, hole-in-the-wall,” said Yniguez.

Yniguez opened Bocadillos around ten years ago. Though it may be a mom and pop shop, its flavor is creating a national reputation. She said she is excited for yet another opportunity to showcase her talent.

“It’s kind of like the Price is Right of cooking games,” she said. “I don’t know how else to say it.”

The Food Network episode airing Wednesday was actually filmed early last year. Yniguez isn’t there alone. She will be working side-by-side with her daughter to try and conquer the food challenges.

“When an opportunity presents itself as great as this you have to take it because you don’t know what's going to come after,” said Ryan Duran, Yniguez’s daughter.

During Wednesday night's Food Network episode they will dash to gather ingredients and put together a dish in just 30 minutes.

“Your brain is just going,” said Yniguez. “Your brain is going thinking 'oh I want to use this duck fat, oh I want to use this,' because you never use that on a daily basis.”

Win or lose? They aren't giving any secrets away.