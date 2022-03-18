Local children's community theater gearing up for 'Better Call Saul' benefit watch parties

Colton Shone
Updated: March 18, 2022 07:37 PM
Created: March 18, 2022 01:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – As one big part of New Mexico's performance history draws toward its final curtain call, a local children's community theater is putting together a unique effort to keep the spirit of performing alive.
The Cardboard Playhouse will be hosting a benefit watch party for Better Call Saul's April 18 season premiere. The show, now entering its sixth and final season, stars Bob Odenkirk and prominently features Albuquerque in the universe of Breaking Bad.
"I feel so grateful because Bob has come and he's performed on this stage many times and he's said that the improvements we have here in Albuquerque are better than anything in the country," said Doug Montoya.
Montoya is the Cardboard Playhouse Theater Company's co-artistic creator. He also owns the Box Performance Space in Downtown Albuquerque.
"Funding is always cut from schools and the first things to go are arts – so theater, band, music, dance," Montoya added. "We just feel it's important for this to be accessible."
The Cardboard Playhouse will be teaming up with the Breaking Bad Store in Old Town to hold watch parties at Tractor Brewing for the show's April 18 season premiere and August 15 finale shows. Admission will be $5 and there will be raffles, prizes – and even guest star appearances – with all money raised going toward Cardboard Playhouse's operation and training costs.
"This year is the first year that we're going to add a tuition-free, two-week musical theater camp," Montoya said. "Those camps usually run $700-800."
Event tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Tickets are available on the Cardboard Playhouse website.
