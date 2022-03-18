Local children's community theater gearing up for 'Better Call Saul' benefit watch parties

"Funding is always cut from schools and the first things to go are arts – so theater, band, music, dance," Montoya added. "We just feel it's important for this to be accessible."

The Cardboard Playhouse will be teaming up with the Breaking Bad Store in Old Town to hold watch parties at Tractor Brewing for the show's April 18 season premiere and August 15 finale shows. Admission will be $5 and there will be raffles, prizes – and even guest star appearances – with all money raised going toward Cardboard Playhouse's operation and training costs.

"This year is the first year that we're going to add a tuition-free, two-week musical theater camp," Montoya said. "Those camps usually run $700-800."

Event tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Tickets are available on the Cardboard Playhouse website.