Local chiropractor's unorthodox treatment videos go viral
Patrick Hayes
June 10, 2019 10:29 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A local chiropractor is catching a lot of attention for who he's treating and how he's treating them.
Dr. Beau Hightower works out of Jackson Wink near downtown Albuquerque, treating everyone from NBA players to UFC fighters.
He holds several degrees from different schools, including the University of New Mexico, but it's not necessarily his accolades that have his YouTube channel garnering more than 100 million views.
Rather, it's his unorthodox treatments, like one Dr. Hightower performs with a hammer, that have people wanting to see more.
"Having all these different forms of education really gives you many lenses to look through and having access to worldly athletes you get to see a lot of different types of therapies that people do in other countries but maybe they don't have the scientific understanding of how that works," said Hightower. "So we take those therapies, reverse engineer them and get really great outcomes."
He says he hopes the attention he's received will help shine a positive light on New Mexico.
"It's something I really believe in: a rising tide lifting all ships, so I think if we can work together as a community there's so much we can do not only the entertainment business but every kind of business as well and I think we can do a lot more if we stick together like that," said Hightower.
Credits
Patrick Hayes
Created: June 10, 2019 10:29 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved