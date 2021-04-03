Local churches prepare for in-person Easter services

Since then, restrictions on churches have relaxed, and many are offering in-person services for those who feel comfortable attending.

“Our Good Friday service was completely virtual. And then today, in-person outdoor distanced activity. And then tomorrow with COVID-safe church, so trying to balance all of those has been a trick,” Pastor Gielser said.

Grace Church said in-person attendees will have to undergo a temperature check and remain socially distanced inside. The church will also be doing extra cleanings in preparation.

Pastor Geisler said a number of church members will likely stick to online services due to health reasons.

“We serve a pretty diverse community as far as age and health,” he said. “We have a number of folks that are affected by disability.”

Regardless of whether people attend online or in-person, it will all be a celebration for the resurrection of Jesus.

“The message of hope is universal,” Giesler said.