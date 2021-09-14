Local clothing nonprofit expected to serve 10,000th kid in its eighth year

"We get information from the family – sizes, preferences, short sleeves, long sleeves, pink, unicorns, Spiderman – and we put the bags together for the students so then they can pull up and get the clothes curbside." Kerschen described.

As school is back to in-person learning, the nonprofit is doing a hybrid model and demand has grown.

Before the pandemic, the nonprofit served 1,000-to-1,200 kids. Last year, they served 1,600 kids and, this year, will likely breaking the record.

"We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them," Kerschen said. "It's the community that allows us to exist."

The nonprofit is also averaging around 100 kids a week and are in need of help as they get ready to reach its 10,000th kid.

"That's 500 to 700 shirts leaving, so we've got to have that same amount – or close to that same amount coming in – or in about 2-3 months we'd be empty," Kerschen said.

Thus, financial donations help keep a roof over their head.

"I don't get a paycheck, and we do survive greatly on volunteers," Kerschen urged, "so if we could have more volunteers, that would be awesome as well."

If you'd like to help donate, you can go to www.locker505.org.