Local clothing nonprofit expected to serve 10,000th kid in its eighth year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A local nonprofit group is expected to serve its 10,000th kid as it heads into its eighth year.
Locker 505 is a nonprofit that provides clothes, school supplies and other necessities for kids. Since opening in 2014, more kids are in need of these resources, especially as the world has gone through a year with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There was a previous clothing bank but it closed," Locker 505's Kim Kerschen said, "and we decided that something still needs to be around for kids."
To meet this need, Locker 505 was born as a revamped version of the bank and included curbside services. The nonprofit gives kids of all ages a week's worth of clothing – including socks, underwear and shoes – based on a list provided by families.
"We get information from the family – sizes, preferences, short sleeves, long sleeves, pink, unicorns, Spiderman – and we put the bags together for the students so then they can pull up and get the clothes curbside." Kerschen described.
As school is back to in-person learning, the nonprofit is doing a hybrid model and demand has grown.
Before the pandemic, the nonprofit served 1,000-to-1,200 kids. Last year, they served 1,600 kids and, this year, will likely breaking the record.
"We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them," Kerschen said. "It's the community that allows us to exist."
The nonprofit is also averaging around 100 kids a week and are in need of help as they get ready to reach its 10,000th kid.
"That's 500 to 700 shirts leaving, so we've got to have that same amount – or close to that same amount coming in – or in about 2-3 months we'd be empty," Kerschen said.
Thus, financial donations help keep a roof over their head.
"I don't get a paycheck, and we do survive greatly on volunteers," Kerschen urged, "so if we could have more volunteers, that would be awesome as well."
If you'd like to help donate, you can go to www.locker505.org.
