Local coalition hosts Falls Prevention Fiesta
Casey Torres
September 11, 2019 09:04 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Adult Falls Prevention Coalition is throwing a Falls Prevention Fiesta on Sept. 20.
Falls are the number one cause of injury-related deaths in adults over the age of 65, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
"Our statistics in New Mexico, compared to the United States…as of 2018 we're ranking fifth in the nation for the highest number of fall related deaths in the population of 65 and older,” said Liza Suzanne with the state’s Department of Health.
The chair of the coalition, Janet Popp, said falling is common in seniors, but it shouldn’t be that way.
"One of the messages we really want to get out is that falls are not a normal part of aging, many can be prevented,” said Popp.
To beat the statistics, the free fiesta will offer seniors tips on improving their balance and strength. There will be screenings, blood pressure checks, giveaways and music.
UNM students from the physical therapy program and occupational therapy program will also help out, and a podiatrist will be offering check ups.
Seniors will receive a report they can take to their doctor, as well.
The fiesta is happening at the St. Theresa Parish Center in northwest Albuquerque.
Free lunch will be provided, but seniors need to call (505) 764-7474 to reserve their spot by Sept. 13.
The New Mexico Department of Health also offers a website with different interventions seniors or family members can sign up for.
There are four different classes. Some are free.
