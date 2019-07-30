Local Dave and Buster's to offer sensory-friendly hours
Marian Camacho
July 30, 2019 06:52 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Today, Albuquerque's Dave and Buster's will be offering sensory-friendly hours.
"We really wanted to go out into the community and figure out a way how we can actually cater to everyone," said General Manager Darien Kapture.
The sensory-friendly hours will be offered from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. this morning.
This is the first time the business will be offering sensory-friendly hours.
