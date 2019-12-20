Local dental clinic to offer free services Monday

Patient Lynn Hudson had a tooth extracted after experiencing a lot of pain.

"It's amazing—it's a blessing, it truly is,” Hudson said.

McFarland said if they can’t get something taken care of in one visit, they might be able to work with patients for future free visits. It is all considered on a case-by-case basis.

"Just show up. You don't need to sign any forms to get a spot held. You don't need to reserve an appointment. You just show up. There’s no qualifications, you don't need proof of income—you literally just show up,” he said.

The event will take place at all 11 Comfort Dental locations across the metro area starting Monday at 7:30 a.m.