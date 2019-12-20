Local dental clinic to offer free services Monday

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A local dental clinic will offer free services to New Mexicans across the state Monday.
"We open up our doors to all people whether you have insurance, or no insurance, so that we can provide free dental service. We'll do basic services such as fillings, extractions, cleanings and exams,” said dentist Andrew McFarland.
McFarland said Comfort Dental has been giving away millions of dollars in free treatment for their annual “Care Day” for the past 30 years.
"We see patients that have held a tooth that's been a problem for some time because they've heard of our event and they show up to get that tooth treated,” he said.
Patient Lynn Hudson had a tooth extracted after experiencing a lot of pain.
"It's amazing—it's a blessing, it truly is,” Hudson said.
McFarland said if they can’t get something taken care of in one visit, they might be able to work with patients for future free visits. It is all considered on a case-by-case basis.
"Just show up. You don't need to sign any forms to get a spot held. You don't need to reserve an appointment. You just show up. There’s no qualifications, you don't need proof of income—you literally just show up,” he said.
The event will take place at all 11 Comfort Dental locations across the metro area starting Monday at 7:30 a.m. To see a full list of those locations, click here.
