Local dental clinic to offer free services Monday | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Local dental clinic to offer free services Monday

Colton Shone
Updated: December 20, 2019 06:56 PM
Created: December 20, 2019 05:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A local dental clinic will offer free services to New Mexicans across the state Monday.

"We open up our doors to all people whether you have insurance, or no insurance, so that we can provide free dental service. We'll do basic services such as fillings, extractions, cleanings and exams,” said dentist Andrew McFarland.

Advertisement

McFarland said Comfort Dental has been giving away millions of dollars in free treatment for their annual “Care Day” for the past 30 years.

"We see patients that have held a tooth that's been a problem for some time because they've heard of our event and they show up to get that tooth treated,” he said.

Patient Lynn Hudson had a tooth extracted after experiencing a lot of pain.

"It's amazing—it's a blessing, it truly is,” Hudson said.

McFarland said if they can’t get something taken care of in one visit, they might be able to work with patients for future free visits. It is all considered on a case-by-case basis.

"Just show up. You don't need to sign any forms to get a spot held. You don't need to reserve an appointment. You just show up. There’s no qualifications, you don't need proof of income—you literally just show up,” he said.

The event will take place at all 11 Comfort Dental locations across the metro area starting Monday at 7:30 a.m. To see a full list of those locations, click here.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police: Dad brutally killed puppies in front of children
Police: Dad brutally killed puppies in front of children
Teenager sentenced to 30 days for second-degree murder
Teenager sentenced to 30 days for second-degree murder
Miss New Mexico represents the state on a national stage
Miss New Mexico represents the state on a national stage
Unsolved Mysteries: APD says 40 out of 77 homicide cases remain active
Unsolved Mysteries: APD says 40 out of 77 homicide cases remain active
Another suspect on Albuquerque's Metro 15 list arrested; New list released
Another suspect on Albuquerque's Metro 15 list arrested; New list released
Advertisement


State lawmakers pre-file nearly 90 bills ahead of legislative session
State lawmakers pre-file nearly 90 bills ahead of legislative session
KOB 4 announces new chief meteorologist, promotion of two KOB meteorologists
KOB 4 announces new chief meteorologist, promotion of two KOB meteorologists
BCFD responds to structure fire on 2nd Street
BCFD responds to structure fire on 2nd Street
Man says family scammed him after they tried returning $500 worth of groceries he bought them
Man says family scammed him after they tried returning $500 worth of groceries he bought them
Man convicted of forcing children to panhandle faces new felony charge after abusing daughter
Man convicted of forcing children to panhandle faces new felony charge after abusing daughter