Local diner featured in "El Camino" movie

Cafe Manager Wanda Anderson was the only employee allowed on set.

“It was long days but it was so fun and they made it so nice,” Anderson said. “I was really amazed about the jobs they do, how fast they do them and how well they do them.”

Anderson said her regular customers were curious to know what was going on during those two days.

“‘What was going on? What were you filming?” and we were like ‘We'd have to kill ya if we told you,” Anderson joked.

Bryan Cranston’s “Walter White” made a cameo appearance with Aaron Paul’s “Jesse Pinkman” at the restaurant.

Customers who have seen the movie now ask Anderson where Walter White sat.

She said that she may jump on the Breaking Bad craze and add a special menu item dedicated to the movie.