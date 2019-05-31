Local diocese hosts classic car raffle | KOB 4
Local diocese hosts classic car raffle

Marian Camacho
May 31, 2019 06:43 AM

GALLUP, N.M. - The Diocese of Gallup is hosting a special raffle to help some of its members reach priesthood.

Through a program called V8s for Vocations, the diocese sends future priests to seminary in other states or overseas. Rev. Matthew Keller says that's because the Diocese of Gallup is the poorest in the U.S. and they do not have a seminary of their own.

This year's grand prize is a 1957 Ford Thunderbird.

Raffle tickets are $25 and can be purchased online.

The raffle will be held in Gallup on Jun. 22 but participants do not have to be present to win.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: May 31, 2019 06:43 AM
Created: May 31, 2019 06:41 AM

