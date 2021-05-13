Local doctor encourages mental health wellness amid pandemic

The first step is seeking help. Dr. Stromberg explained people don’t need to reach out to a psychiatrist first. He said primary care doctors treat up to 80% of all mental health issues.

So he doesn’t want people to let the stigma stick, especially now with the pandemic worsening the issue.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) said 1 in 5 adults reported having a mental health condition before 2020. Research from this year shows the numbers went up to 2 in 5 adults or higher.

Dr. Stromberg doesn’t need a study to know more people need help.

“We are busier, and I think while I’d rather not be busier because it would mean people are healthier, I am cognizant of the fact that it does seem like people are reaching out and trying to come in,” he said.

If anyone needs some support, they can contact the NAMI helpline Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET) at 1 (800) 950-6264.