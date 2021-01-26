Local doctor explains how COVID-19 vaccine works

Casey Torres
Updated: January 26, 2021 12:15 PM
Created: January 26, 2021 11:16 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine rollout, many people are raising questions about how vaccines work.
Dr. Jeff Salvon-Harman, the Chief Patient Safety Officer and Infection Control Medical Director of Presbyterian, cleared up many misconceptions about the mRNA vaccines.
To learn how mRNA helps build up immunity against COVID-19, watch the video above.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company