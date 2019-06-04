Local doctor offers tips to block harmful sun rays

It’s also very common. Dr. Singh said there is a maximum of 100,000 new cases every year.

Every hour, one American dies of Melanoma. Some causes for the cancer is unknown, but Dr. Singh explained that people accumulate sun exposure and the damage adds up.

Melanoma can happen anywhere from the scalp to the toes, but the most common area is the back.

Sunscreen can help lower the chances of Melanoma. SPF 30 blocks 97% of the sun’s rays, but Dr. Singh said people with certain medical conditions might need a higher number.

A shot glass full of sunscreen is the recommended amount to cover the entire body. When applying, especially on kids, don’t forget the ears, back of the neck, and the back of the hands. Also, don’t forget to reapply. Sunblock’s effectiveness wears off after an hour or longer.