Local doctor offers tips to block harmful sun rays | KOB 4
Local doctor offers tips to block harmful sun rays

Casey Torres
June 04, 2019 08:04 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Warm days means more time spent outside, and with more time outside comes sunburns.

Board certified dermatologist Dr. Deeptej Singh at Lovelace Medical Center says sun exposure is one of the risk factors for Melanoma.

“There are three types of skin cancers and Melanoma is the most dangerous type,” Dr. Singh said.

It’s also very common. Dr. Singh said there is a maximum of 100,000 new cases every year.

Every hour, one American dies of Melanoma. Some causes for the cancer is unknown, but Dr. Singh explained that people accumulate sun exposure and the damage adds up.

Melanoma can happen anywhere from the scalp to the toes, but the most common area is the back.

Sunscreen can help lower the chances of Melanoma. SPF 30 blocks 97% of the sun’s rays, but Dr. Singh said people with certain medical conditions might need a higher number.

A shot glass full of sunscreen is the recommended amount to cover the entire body. When applying, especially on kids, don’t forget the ears, back of the neck, and the back of the hands. Also, don’t forget to reapply. Sunblock’s effectiveness wears off after an hour or longer.

