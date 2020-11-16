Local doctors discuss promising COVID vaccine results and alternative treatments

"However, there are enormous logistical challenges with those vaccines and the ability to do vaccinations on a large scale are several months away. That is not going to be helpful to us now,” Dr. McKee said.

McKee said until that vaccination framework is complete and vaccines starts to be administered in New Mexico, people must continue to practice social distancing and mask wearing. He also stressed the importance of getting the flu shot this season.

In the meantime, health officials been eyeing other COVID treatments that could potentially keep hospitalizations down such as Remdesivir.

"Working closely with the state, we've really developed a way to have the appropriate distribution of the medication Remdesivir, which is the antiviral treatment and, with the state's support, are starting to open up programs with a very innovative way of delivering Remdesivir to patients without actually admitting them to our physical hospitals," said Dr. Denise Gonzales, medical director at Presbyterian Rust Medical Center.

Last week, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for a monoclonal antibody cocktail to treat COVID patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

"Those are being distributed this week, again, though great advocacy and involvement from our state government, we've been able to allocate and are currently distributing these medications, so I am hopeful by the end of the week we will be administering our first doses of Bamlanivimab," Dr. Gonzales added.

The Bamlanivimab treatment can only be given to COVID patients who have not been hospitalized. The FDA also said the treatment was not approved by them, but is authorized for emergency use.

Clinical trials have shown that the monoclonal antibody cocktail was effective.