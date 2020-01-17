Local doctor shares tips to avoid the flu

"That means for two minutes or three minutes that the surface being disinfected has to stay wet with the product before you let it to dry completely so that if you just do a quick wipe down, but there's a required wet time, or contact time, that wipe down may not be effective in killing all the germs that we're trying to kill,” he said.

Dr. Salvon-Harman said the virus doesn’t stick too long in clothes because of the moisture they take in. But he suggests that clothes, bed linens, and other materials be washed immediately after being exposed.

The warmest temperatures tolerated for the materials is best to get rid of any germs.