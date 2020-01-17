Local doctor shares tips to avoid the flu

Casey Torres
Updated: January 17, 2020 09:39 AM
Created: January 17, 2020 06:52 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Doctors recommend the flu vaccine as a first line of defense against the virus. Good hand hygiene is also a way they say can help keep the germs away.
However, viruses can hide on things you touch every day. Dr. Jeff Salvon-Harman, the chief patient safety officer at Presbyterian, said the flu virus can last about 4 to 6 hours on surfaces outside of the body.
"A smooth non-porous surface will enhance and preserve droplets of the viruses surviving for longer than that 4 to 6 hours range. A more porous surface is going to encourage droplets to dry faster, so the virus won't last as long, so more to the 4 hour end of that range,” he explained during a phone interview.
Dr. Salvon-Harman said soap and water can clean surfaces well. Disinfecting wipes or sprays work well too, but makes sure to read the instructions. He said some products require a certain “contact time."
"That means for two minutes or three minutes that the surface being disinfected has to stay wet with the product before you let it to dry completely so that if you just do a quick wipe down, but there's a required wet time, or contact time, that wipe down may not be effective in killing all the germs that we're trying to kill,” he said.
Dr. Salvon-Harman said the virus doesn’t stick too long in clothes because of the moisture they take in. But he suggests that clothes, bed linens, and other materials be washed immediately after being exposed.
The warmest temperatures tolerated for the materials is best to get rid of any germs.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company