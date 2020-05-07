Local drive-in restaurant experiencing surge in business during COVID-19 pandemic | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Local drive-in restaurant experiencing surge in business during COVID-19 pandemic

Tommy Lopez
Updated: May 07, 2020 10:16 PM
Created: May 07, 2020 09:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- While many businesses are suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic, a local food joint is booming.

Mac's Steak in the Rough in northeast Albuquerque is serving up more burgers and steak fingers than before the virus hit.

Advertisement

The secret to success is apparently good food and a dedicated fan base.

"We love the food here," Gwen Aragon. "We come like once a week, and, like I said, we don't live here. We live out of town." 

"I meet my friends here now, and we both sit in our vehicles and that way we can stay, our feet apart and have lunch together," said Mark Pierre.

Mac's, which features a drive-in, has been an Albuquerque staple since 1949. 

"It's been really heartwarming, and we're so thankful to be embraced by the community during this time," said LeeAnna Fresquez, owner of Mac's. 

Fresquez said sales are up by more than 50%. She said they've also increased their staff by 50%.

"We're still hiring at this point in time, to supplement, so we can get our team members breaks and time off so they're staying healthy," she said.

Dr. Reilly White, an associate professor of finance at UNM, the key to success during the pandemic is adaptability and finding a niche.

"A lot of restaurants have been incredibly resilient in many ways to this financial crisis," he said. "They either made investments before the crisis or during the crisis to get online, to allow for takeout, and they've adjusted and been flexible in their business plans, and so we've seen a whole bunch of New Mexico businesses become incredibly responsive." 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque teen finds, returns $135,000 in cash
Albuquerque teen finds, returns $135,000 in cash
Mayor of Gallup discusses what is motivating city's lockdown
Mayor of Gallup discusses what is motivating city's lockdown
Rain Tunnel Car Spa reopens, implements new rules for customers
Rain Tunnel Car Spa reopens, implements new rules for customers
Bernalillo County cancels most summer programs, will not open outdoor pools
Bernalillo County cancels most summer programs, will not open outdoor pools
APD seeks public's help to find missing 16-year-old
APD seeks public's help to find missing 16-year-old
Advertisement


Local drive-in restaurant experiencing surge in business during COVID-19 pandemic
Local drive-in restaurant experiencing surge in business during COVID-19 pandemic
BioPark revenue takes hit during pandemic
BioPark revenue takes hit during pandemic
Grants, Gallup approach COVID-19 differently
Grants, Gallup approach COVID-19 differently
21-year-old starts campaign to buy, deliver tablets to senior citizens
21-year-old starts campaign to buy, deliver tablets to senior citizens
St. Pius seniors greeted to a graduation parade
St. Pius seniors greeted to a graduation parade