Local drive-in restaurant experiencing surge in business during COVID-19 pandemic

"I meet my friends here now, and we both sit in our vehicles and that way we can stay, our feet apart and have lunch together," said Mark Pierre.

Mac's, which features a drive-in, has been an Albuquerque staple since 1949.

"It's been really heartwarming, and we're so thankful to be embraced by the community during this time," said LeeAnna Fresquez, owner of Mac's.

Fresquez said sales are up by more than 50%. She said they've also increased their staff by 50%.

"We're still hiring at this point in time, to supplement, so we can get our team members breaks and time off so they're staying healthy," she said.

Dr. Reilly White, an associate professor of finance at UNM, the key to success during the pandemic is adaptability and finding a niche.

"A lot of restaurants have been incredibly resilient in many ways to this financial crisis," he said. "They either made investments before the crisis or during the crisis to get online, to allow for takeout, and they've adjusted and been flexible in their business plans, and so we've seen a whole bunch of New Mexico businesses become incredibly responsive."