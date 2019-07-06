Local event center employee robbed at gunpoint | KOB 4
Local event center employee robbed at gunpoint

Grace Reader
July 06, 2019 04:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A Hinkle Family Fun Center employee was robbed at gunpoint while leaving his shift Friday night. That’s according to a manager there.

That employee thankfully wasn’t hurt, but the thieves took off with his wallet, phone and backpack.

"I guess somebody stole an SUV from right around the Sprouts area and they started looking for trouble to get into, ended up in our parking lot, and accosted one of our employees and demanded his backpack and wallet and phone, which he gave them," said Colleen Wyatt, marketing manager for Hinkle Family Fun Center.

The amusement center says they haven’t had any problems like this in the past. They attribute that to their security patrols and awareness trainings.

After this incident, they’re hoping you can help them identify the people responsible.

"I just want to know that this isn't going to happen with these particular individuals again. If they're stealing a car and trying to steal other cars and accosting people, of course they need to be taken care of," Wyatt said.

Grace Reader


Created: July 06, 2019 04:32 PM

