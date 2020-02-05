Local film company accused of smuggling animals to be used in film productions | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Local film company accused of smuggling animals to be used in film productions

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: February 05, 2020 07:19 PM
Created: February 05, 2020 06:21 PM

BELEN, N.M. - A New Mexico company is accused of illegally smuggling live animals for the purpose of renting them to film productions.

One of the owners of A to Z Film Animals, Kip Lewis, has been charged with six counts of unlawful importation of nondomestic animals. Chelsey Lewis, the other owner, has been charged with conspiracy of unlawful importation of nondomestic animals.

Advertisement

“When animals are used as a meal ticket, their needs are compromised, corners are cut and even deaths can happen," said Lewis Crary with PETA.

PETA released lapel footage of the Lewis property that was originally recorded by the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. It shows some animals they are accused of bringing to New Mexico illegally, including a mountain lion, coyote, skunk, red kangaroo, capuchin monkey and raccoon.

"These animals are obviously in agonizing, terrorizing conditions - and we even have a few deaths in this case,” Crary said.

PETA called the inside of the Lewis property a “house of horrors,” and said in only rare circumstances should live animals be used for film productions.

Not everyone agrees with PETA.

"Calling them a house of horrors, are you kidding me?" said Patrick Castillo, who lives next door. “I do feel that they take very good care of their animals."

From the neighbor’s property, a variety of exotic animals can be seen in different enclosures.

Kip and Chelsey Lewis have not been charged with animal cruelty.

KOB 4 spoke with Kip Lewis on the phone who directed questions to his lawyer. His lawyer did not return our calls.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Los Lunas police searching for missing 16-year-old
Los Lunas police searching for missing 16-year-old
Concerned parent accuses Miyamura basketball coach of pushing players too far
Concerned parent accuses Miyamura basketball coach of pushing players too far
Police seek tips, surveillance video of car used in murder
Police seek tips, surveillance video of car used in murder
New Mexico prosecutors review secretive state settlements
New Mexico prosecutors review secretive state settlements
Heinrich, Udall vote to convict Pres. Trump
Heinrich, Udall vote to convict Pres. Trump
Advertisement


Amber Alert canceled after two-week-old baby was found safe
Amber Alert canceled after two-week-old baby was found safe
Victim speaks out after Catholic priest was acquitted on child rape charges
Victim speaks out after Catholic priest was acquitted on child rape charges
Local film company accused of smuggling animals to be used in film productions
Local film company accused of smuggling animals to be used in film productions
Patient advocates want lawmakers to amend medical cannabis bill for students
Patient advocates want lawmakers to amend medical cannabis bill for students
East Mountain residents prepare for second round of below zero temperatures
East Mountain residents prepare for second round of below zero temperatures