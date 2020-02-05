Local film company accused of smuggling animals to be used in film productions

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: February 05, 2020 07:19 PM
Created: February 05, 2020 06:21 PM
BELEN, N.M. - A New Mexico company is accused of illegally smuggling live animals for the purpose of renting them to film productions.
One of the owners of A to Z Film Animals, Kip Lewis, has been charged with six counts of unlawful importation of nondomestic animals. Chelsey Lewis, the other owner, has been charged with conspiracy of unlawful importation of nondomestic animals.
“When animals are used as a meal ticket, their needs are compromised, corners are cut and even deaths can happen," said Lewis Crary with PETA.
PETA released lapel footage of the Lewis property that was originally recorded by the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. It shows some animals they are accused of bringing to New Mexico illegally, including a mountain lion, coyote, skunk, red kangaroo, capuchin monkey and raccoon.
"These animals are obviously in agonizing, terrorizing conditions - and we even have a few deaths in this case,” Crary said.
PETA called the inside of the Lewis property a “house of horrors,” and said in only rare circumstances should live animals be used for film productions.
Not everyone agrees with PETA.
"Calling them a house of horrors, are you kidding me?" said Patrick Castillo, who lives next door. “I do feel that they take very good care of their animals."
From the neighbor’s property, a variety of exotic animals can be seen in different enclosures.
Kip and Chelsey Lewis have not been charged with animal cruelty.
KOB 4 spoke with Kip Lewis on the phone who directed questions to his lawyer. His lawyer did not return our calls.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company