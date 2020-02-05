Local film company accused of smuggling animals to be used in film productions

"These animals are obviously in agonizing, terrorizing conditions - and we even have a few deaths in this case,” Crary said.

PETA called the inside of the Lewis property a “house of horrors,” and said in only rare circumstances should live animals be used for film productions.

Not everyone agrees with PETA.

"Calling them a house of horrors, are you kidding me?" said Patrick Castillo, who lives next door. “I do feel that they take very good care of their animals."

From the neighbor’s property, a variety of exotic animals can be seen in different enclosures.

Kip and Chelsey Lewis have not been charged with animal cruelty.

KOB 4 spoke with Kip Lewis on the phone who directed questions to his lawyer. His lawyer did not return our calls.