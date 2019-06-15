Local filmmaker hopes his story will inspire others
Joy Wang
June 15, 2019 10:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bailiff by day, filmmaker by night. Keith Cospin is following his dream with his newest project, Seven Arrows.
"I'm from the South Valley, I'm from the streets of Albuquerque," Cospin said. He calls himself a has-been football player who almost started dealing drugs.
"I thought I had my future lined up and when the scholarships didn't come I got depressed," he said. "I didn't know what to do with my life and that's when my friends from the streets were trying to find a weakness in my game."
Instead, he took a job as a youth counselor in Arizona.
"After that it kind of inspired me to want to work with youth, with the youth," he said.
The film Seven Arrows is based on these memories.
After the trip, Cospin took his experiences to UCLA film school. He wrote a screenplay and ended up getting a job at Warner Brothers.
However, when his grandpa got sick, Cospin came back home to take care of his family.
When he came back to Albuquerque, he got a job as a bailiff at Children's Court.
"I want to be inspirational towards these kids who are from the neighborhood – if I can do it, they can do it too," Cospin said.
Now with both Nextflix and NBCUniversal in town, he's hopeful for new possibilities of his own.
"I want to be a New Mexico filmmaker that has the support of his community, and I want to stay here," he said. "I want to make Seven Arrows here."
Cospin is crowdsourcing for funds on Indiegogo.
