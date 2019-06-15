Local filmmaker hopes his story will inspire others

Instead, he took a job as a youth counselor in Arizona.

"After that it kind of inspired me to want to work with youth, with the youth," he said.

The film Seven Arrows is based on these memories.

After the trip, Cospin took his experiences to UCLA film school. He wrote a screenplay and ended up getting a job at Warner Brothers.

However, when his grandpa got sick, Cospin came back home to take care of his family.

When he came back to Albuquerque, he got a job as a bailiff at Children's Court.

"I want to be inspirational towards these kids who are from the neighborhood – if I can do it, they can do it too," Cospin said.

Now with both Nextflix and NBCUniversal in town, he's hopeful for new possibilities of his own.

"I want to be a New Mexico filmmaker that has the support of his community, and I want to stay here," he said. "I want to make Seven Arrows here."

Cospin is crowdsourcing for funds on Indiegogo.