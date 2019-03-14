Local filmmaker raising money for next project | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Local filmmaker raising money for next project

Joy Wang
March 14, 2019 10:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Things really took off for Alejandro Montoya Marin when he was one of five filmmakers to make a feature film with $7,000 and no crew. That film was called "Monday."

Advertisement

"An action comedy about Jim, a guy who gets fired and dumped and when he tries to get his life back together, he finds himself in the middle of a cartel war," he explains.

"Monday" was streamed at SXSW last year. 

Now, Montoya Marin is onto his next project, "Millenium Bugs." It's a dramedy set in the last week of 1999 during the Y2K craze.

"There are people in this state that are willing to put in the time and effort to make this state not just be known for where you shoot big blockbusters, but original content can come out of here," he said.

More than $50,000 have already been crowdfunded for his newest project, with only a little more to go.

Here is a link to their Indiegogo.

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: March 14, 2019 10:31 PM
Created: March 14, 2019 08:50 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Abortion bill fails to pass NM Senate
Abortion bill fails to pass NM Senate
Edgewood community donates car to man who was stranded
Edgewood community donates car to man who was stranded
Police investigate suspicious package in NE Albuquerque
Police investigate suspicious package in NE Albuquerque
EPC passes Namaste Development proposal 5-1, despite opposition
EPC passes Namaste Development proposal 5-1, despite opposition
Gov. signs bill to create department for early childhood services
Gov. signs bill to create department for early childhood services
Advertisement




Abortion bill fails to pass NM Senate
Abortion bill fails to pass NM Senate
Edgewood community donates car to man who was stranded
Edgewood community donates car to man who was stranded
Local filmmaker raising money for next project
Local filmmaker raising money for next project
EPC passes Namaste Development proposal 5-1, despite opposition
EPC passes Namaste Development proposal 5-1, despite opposition
State lawmakers still split on budget, two days left in session
State lawmakers still split on budget, two days left in session