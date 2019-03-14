Local filmmaker raising money for next project

Now, Montoya Marin is onto his next project, "Millenium Bugs." It's a dramedy set in the last week of 1999 during the Y2K craze.

"There are people in this state that are willing to put in the time and effort to make this state not just be known for where you shoot big blockbusters, but original content can come out of here," he said.

More than $50,000 have already been crowdfunded for his newest project, with only a little more to go.

Here is a link to their Indiegogo.