Local filmmaker raising money for next project
Joy Wang
March 14, 2019 10:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Things really took off for Alejandro Montoya Marin when he was one of five filmmakers to make a feature film with $7,000 and no crew. That film was called "Monday."
"An action comedy about Jim, a guy who gets fired and dumped and when he tries to get his life back together, he finds himself in the middle of a cartel war," he explains.
"Monday" was streamed at SXSW last year.
Now, Montoya Marin is onto his next project, "Millenium Bugs." It's a dramedy set in the last week of 1999 during the Y2K craze.
"There are people in this state that are willing to put in the time and effort to make this state not just be known for where you shoot big blockbusters, but original content can come out of here," he said.
More than $50,000 have already been crowdfunded for his newest project, with only a little more to go.
Credits
Updated: March 14, 2019 10:31 PM
Created: March 14, 2019 08:50 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved